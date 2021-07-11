Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 388,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,898. The firm has a market cap of $718.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.05. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

