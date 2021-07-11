Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Post $2.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce earnings per share of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $137.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

