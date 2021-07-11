Analysts Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

ZEN stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.48. The stock had a trading volume of 554,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,085. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $84.10 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.35.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,459 shares of company stock valued at $27,365,595. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $75,099,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

