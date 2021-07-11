Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.58. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.95.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.27. 2,346,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,020. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.