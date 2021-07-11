Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.58. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.95.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.27. 2,346,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,020. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.