Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post $43.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.51 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $45.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $174.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.49 million to $175.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $179.86 million, with estimates ranging from $179.17 million to $180.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.02 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $809.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

