Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.28. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.07.

CNI traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.32. 1,637,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,984. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.37. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after buying an additional 186,878 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

