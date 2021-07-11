Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

