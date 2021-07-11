Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOR. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

KOR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 36,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,885. Corvus Gold has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.