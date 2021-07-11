Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $6.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $6.65 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $27.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.57 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $29.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $277.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 1-year low of $181.18 and a 1-year high of $280.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Danaher by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Danaher by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

