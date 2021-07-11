Analysts Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. DTE Energy also reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $290.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

