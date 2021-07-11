Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.24. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,515 shares of company stock worth $8,680,443. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 144,527 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $4,289,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Foot Locker by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $63.07. 1,404,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,529. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

