Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.69). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,388. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

