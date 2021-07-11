Analysts Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRMR. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRMR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 49,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,542. The firm has a market cap of $174.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

