Analysts Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRMR. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRMR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 49,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,542. The firm has a market cap of $174.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.