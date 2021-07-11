Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the highest is $4.11. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $195.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $134.82 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

