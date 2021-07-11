Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,729. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.