Analysts Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.75. 320,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,208,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after buying an additional 1,459,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

