Analyzing LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25 LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.91%. Given Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monmouth Real Estate Investment is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment 59.97% 18.16% 5.29% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and LSL Property Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 10.97 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.00 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LSL Property Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Volatility and Risk

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monmouth Real Estate Investment beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. Our occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. It operates a network of 226 owned and 130 franchised estate agency branches. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.