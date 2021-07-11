Analyzing SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) and Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX)

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) and Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get SinglePoint alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SinglePoint and Forest Road Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Forest Road Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50

Forest Road Acquisition has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Forest Road Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forest Road Acquisition is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SinglePoint and Forest Road Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $2.88 million 5.86 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Forest Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A

SinglePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Forest Road Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Forest Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -159.40% N/A -101.05% Forest Road Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, it offers mobile web credit card gateway services; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Forest Road Acquisition Company Profile

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.