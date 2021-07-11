Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Masco worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

