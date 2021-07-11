Andra AP fonden Purchases 700 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $247.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

