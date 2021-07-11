AnimalGo Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.49 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $163,319.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.80 or 0.00900438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005422 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

