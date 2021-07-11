Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,784,025 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.51% of Antero Resources worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $3,694,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $3,550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 391,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.76.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

