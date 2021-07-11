Anyswap Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $28.38 million and $1.13 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00004429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00116059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00160721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.00 or 0.99934690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.48 or 0.00952549 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

