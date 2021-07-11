Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 47.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of APO opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

