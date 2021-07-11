Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,313,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $161,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,297 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 106,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 232,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 48,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.