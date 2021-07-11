Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $140,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

