Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIT opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.