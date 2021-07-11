Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,092 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.90. 5,762,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,205. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

