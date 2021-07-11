APY.Finance Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $296,547.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00116209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00161131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.42 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.87 or 0.00951276 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,707,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

