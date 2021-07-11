APYSwap (APYS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.14 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.14 million and $485,193.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00119061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00162093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.69 or 0.99693897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00960957 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,402,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

