Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 1.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. 2,385,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,641. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

