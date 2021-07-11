Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 1.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. 2,385,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,641. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

