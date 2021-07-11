Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Ares Management worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $64.67 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

