Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $65.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

