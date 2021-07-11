Argon Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Argon has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $112,734.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00162790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.57 or 1.00122918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00960637 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.