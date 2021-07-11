ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00116059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00160721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.00 or 0.99934690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.48 or 0.00952549 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,613,490 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

