Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Reaches $388,462.15

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $388,462.15 and approximately $4,474.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,810.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,126.92 or 0.06290736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.96 or 0.01463925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00398422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00145875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.11 or 0.00624403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00407542 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00323018 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,949,099 coins and its circulating supply is 9,904,555 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

