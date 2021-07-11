Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 562,392 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 562,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.76% of Sinclair Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 186.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 177,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 115,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

SBGI opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,886 shares of company stock worth $9,205,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

