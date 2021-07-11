Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 927,300 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 927,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,625,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

