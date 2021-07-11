Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 117,538 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of Crocs worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 916.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 182.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $118.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

