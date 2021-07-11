Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,750 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.50% of CommScope worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,365,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.