Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Roblox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003 in the last ninety days.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $86.26 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.37.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

