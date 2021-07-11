Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840,470 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Cloudera worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cloudera by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cloudera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $2,465,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudera by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 209,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,679. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

