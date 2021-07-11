Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of PPD worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in PPD by 3,271.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

