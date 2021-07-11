Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,044,705 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.43% of Centennial Resource Development worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $1,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.82 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

