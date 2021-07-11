Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.95% of Malibu Boats worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 168,635 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $5,795,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $4,490,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

MBUU opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

