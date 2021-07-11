Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,274 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of ManpowerGroup worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $145,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $202,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $116.07 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

