Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,972 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of nVent Electric worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after purchasing an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after purchasing an additional 473,687 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.01 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,101,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.