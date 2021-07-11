Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $14.85 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945,526 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of H&R Block worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 218,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.