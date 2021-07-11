Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $14.94 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.74% of Cohu worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Cohu by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 55,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,357,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

